WATCH: Fugitive Rocky teen bolts as police attempt arrest

Police officers run to recapture a man who escaped custody in handcuffs on Thackeray Street Park Avenue.

UPDATE 11.30AM: A HANDCUFFED fugitive who escaped police custody this morning was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman confirmed the 18-year-old Park Avenue man bolted from the scene when police attempted to arrest him at a Main St address.

The boy jumped fences and ran through a number of homes on Thackery St as police chased him on foot.

Police cordoned off surrounding streets during the pursuit, before arresting him on Thackery St about 9.30am.

The man is currently in the watch house, and is expected to be charged with two counts of obstructing police, and entering a dwelling without consent.

