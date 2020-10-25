WATCH: GKI resort buildings up in flames in alleged arson

AN ALLEGEDLY deliberately lit fire burnt through the remains of the resort staff accommodation at Great Keppel Island yesterday.

Around 3pm on Saturday afternoon a fire broke out in the unoccupied resort staff quarters and spread to the next building.

Police are alleging at least two fires were deliberately lit in the incident.

Damage of the arson fire at Great Keppel Island resort on Saturday.

The rural fire brigade and local residents put the fire out and luckily it could be controlled due to a favourable northerly wind.

The blaze was contained to the staff accommodation buildings and no other buildings were damaged.

It is understood the fire completely destroyed 20 of the former staff quarters.

The fire at Great Keppel Island yesterday

The abandoned resort has been the subject of vandalism in the years since it closed with claims of mattresses being burnt and coconuts being thrown through windows.

Police are appealing for anyone in the area or on Fisherman’s Beach between 3pm and 5.30pm, who may have vision or photos of the area to contact police.

Forensic and arson investigators are on scene at the island today.

The fire destroyed the former staff accommodation buildings.

Candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery has pointed the finger at the Labor State Government for delaying the resort revitalisation project.

He said it was only a matter of time before something like this would happen.

Altum had plans to renovate the staff quarters earlier this year but have been held up, claimed to be because of Labor’s “red tape”.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the fire.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga it was “very disappointing to hear that a fire has destroyed part of the old resort on Tower Holdings’ lease land on GKI.

“Because a police investigation is underway it would be inappropriate for me, or any candidate, to comment further.”

Altum have been contacted for further comment.