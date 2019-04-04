Menu
Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin speaks to media in regards to the location of a suspicious device on Flinders Street in West Gladstone on Wednesday night.
Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin speaks to media in regards to the location of a suspicious device on Flinders Street in West Gladstone on Wednesday night.
Crime

WATCH: Gladstone police speak about discovery of device

liana walker
by
4th Apr 2019 11:24 AM
A NUMBER of residents in Gladstone West were evacuated last night after a suspicious device was reported on Flinders and Kent St.

Police are conducting investigations after a member of the public reported a suspicious device near Gladstone Hospital around 4.30pm.

A 200m exclusion zone was put in place until a public safety preservation was revoked around 10.15pm after technicians were able to disable the device.

 

Gladstone Police Senior Sergeant Officer-in-Charge Jamie Goodwin said there was no threat to public safety at any time.

"In the end the device was deemed non-suspicious, there was no community safety risk at all," he said.

"No one has been charged, the matter is still under investigation."

 

Emergency services are still attended a scene at Flinders and Kent St investigating reports of a suspicious device at approximately 7.30pm. Emergency services were called to the scene near Gladstone Hospital around 4.30pm this afternoon.
Emergency services are still attended a scene at Flinders and Kent St investigating reports of a suspicious device at approximately 7.30pm. Emergency services were called to the scene near Gladstone Hospital around 4.30pm this afternoon.

The nature of the device was or how it got there is currently unknown.

"A member of the public contacted police and we do appreciate them contacting us proactively," he said.

"It is a matter of public safety and we do take these matters very seriously."

Snr Sgt Goodwin commended the work of police officers and other emergency services.

 

Emergency services attended a scene at Flinders and Kent St investigating reports of a suspicious device. Emergency services were called to the scene near Gladstone Hospital around 4.30pm this afternoon.
Emergency services attended a scene at Flinders and Kent St investigating reports of a suspicious device. Emergency services were called to the scene near Gladstone Hospital around 4.30pm this afternoon. Matt Taylor GLA030419DEVICE

"Police were there for a number of hours and the matter has been peacefully resolved," he said

"QPS has excellent relationships with all emergency services and we work very well in Gladstone and have done so over a significant period of time."

Snr Sgt Goodwin asked any members of the public with information to call Gladstone Police 4971 3222 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

