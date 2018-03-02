WATCH: Have you seen Rocky's latest fitness craze?

Lionel Harbin puts participations through a session of Zuu, which he says caters for people of all ages and fitness levels.

Lionel Harbin puts participations through a session of Zuu, which he says caters for people of all ages and fitness levels. Allan Reinikka ROK090318azuu1

FROG squats, gorillas, bear crawls.

What sounds like something out of an animal movement study is instead part of a fitness craze that is sweeping Australia.

ZUU Rockhampton: training at ZUU Rockhampton

Rockhampton is not immune to the Zuu phenomenon, with hundreds of people flocking to classes each week to take on the human body movement training.

The man who puts the enthusiastic throng through their paces in the front room at the Scottvale Squash Centre is rugby league identity Lionel Harbin.

He devises the routine for each of the 45-minute classes and mixes it up to give his clients a different experience each time.

Lionel Harbin puts participants through their paces at one of the afternoon sessions. Allan Reinikka ROK210218azuu1

While it looks incredibly demanding as participants go from climbing the wall like a gecko into the gruelling kick sits, Harbin maintains anyone can do it.

"Because it is focused on using your own body weight and just moving, it caters for all fitness levels.

"At the moment I'm doing 10 classes a week, and the ratio would be about 50:50 males to females.

"We do classes for kids who are as young as three to people in their 60s. We do classes for people with disabilities, school students with special needs and some of the region's leading sports teams.”

A high-performance athlete, Harbin was all too familiar with the rigours of strength and fitness training.

Years of playing in the upper echelon of rugby league had taken a toll, and his body was starting to show some signs of wear and tear.

A desire to maintain a healthy lifestyle set him on a quest to find a fitness regime that would allow him to "wake up feeling better in the morning rather than stiff and sore”.

He stumbled upon it about five years ago during a visit to the Gold Coast when he was introduced to Zuu.

He was so impressed that within months he became an affiliate and was offering classes in Rockhampton.

Demand quickly grew to the point that Harbin had to relocate his operation to Scottvale.

The Capras under-20s after a training session at The Zuu. CONTRIBUTED

He now runs 10 classes a week, morning and night, and delights at the progress he has seen in his participants.

Harbin says the culture within the Zuu community is one of its most appealing factors, and the high-fives and words of encouragement shared among the group are testament to that.

"We're about people first, fitness second.

"It's about everyone working together, not competing against each other.

"It's not about who wins but rather everyone finishing together.”

Harbin said Zuu was designed to challenge people both physically and mentally.

"We have people from different backgrounds who come here with different goals and that's what it's all about.

"Weight loss is one of the biggest reasons but there are plenty of other reasons why people come.

"We're trying to create a community that's fully inclusive where people feel comfortable. If they can leave here feeling better about themselves then I've done my job.”

Jeffrey Schwarz has been doing Zuu for about 18 months. PAM MCKAY

JEFFREY ACHIEVES PERSONAL GOALS WITH ZUU

Jeffrey Schwarz has just completed the testing Monday afternoon session but you can't wipe the smile off his face.

He has been doing Zuu for 18 months and he's quick to point out that it's become a big part of his life.

He was introduced to the training by friends and while he was a little unsure about just what to expect at the first session, he was hooked from the word go.

"I train six days a week now and I really want to keep progressing with it,” Jeffrey said.

"I've done my Zuu trainers course so I'm a full-time trainer now as well. That was a goal I set myself and I achieved it so the sky's the limit.”

Jeffrey said the people involved and the culture within the group were two big drawcards, as well as his desire to keep fit and active.

"There's no egos, everyone pushes each other,” he said.

"It's a really welcoming group and it's good to be part of it.

"Lionel changes the sessions up so it's never the same thing twice.

"It's been really great to see how far people have come from when they started 18 months ago to where they are now.

"It makes you feel good to be part of the group and it keeps you positive as well.”