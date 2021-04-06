Menu
Qld police fine couple caught hanging out car window
Crime

WATCH: Hoons hang out of car amid road safety crackdown

by Rachael Rosel
6th Apr 2021 5:22 PM
Shocking footage shows two people hanging out of the window of a moving car, while another video shows a driver clock 178kmh on the M1 over the Easter period.

Police released the footage as they revealed more than 4000 traffic infringements were issued over the break - a period when police made it clear they were cracking down on road safety.

The footage of the pair recklessly sitting on the edge of the car window with their hands in the air was filmed on Lahey Road, Tamborine Mountain, at 4.50pm Friday.

People seen hanging out of their car at Tamborine Mountain. Supplied by Queensland Police.
People seen hanging out of their car at Tamborine Mountain. Supplied by Queensland Police.


According to police, three people were fined over the incident; a 54-year-old Burleigh Waters woman, a 21-year-old Taringa man and a 21-year-old Broadbeach Waters woman.

The driver was fined for driving without due care and attention while the passengers were fined for failing to wear seatbelts.

A second video released by police showed a 19-year-old Waterford West man who was travelling at 178km/h in a 100km/h zone.

He was caught on the Pacific Mwy at Daisy Hill on Monday.

The incident cost the man $1245 along with eight demerit points and a six-month license suspension.

Along with the 4742 traffic infringements handed out over the short break, six people lost their lives on state roads and 135 people were injured.

Speeding accounted for around half of the total infringement notices while there were 219 drug drivers and 228 drink drivers on the roads.

The remainder of the fines handed out were for not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Ray Rohweder said he was disappointed in driver behaviour over the break.
"Motorists need to understand making good decisions on our roads, counts," he said.

"Your decisions have a direct consequence on your life and those around you. Police are out on our roads detecting offences.

"We continue to target areas based on trends and analysis in driver behaviours. People can expect police to be anywhere at any time."

Originally published as WATCH: Hoons hang out of car amid road safety crackdown

