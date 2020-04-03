WATCH: How to come out of isolation fit and healthy

TWINS Tiana Slater and Brittany Cunningham became devotees of the fitness phenomenon Zuu more than four years ago.

"Brit's fiancé did a session and came back to her and said that we would absolutely love this workout style," Tiana explains.

"We tried it out once and we were hooked and have been ever since."

Tiana and Brittany attended classes religiously twice a week at the training centre in Rockhampton and two years ago became instructors.

They believe that the low-impact body weight training is ideal amid the restrictions imposed in the response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's really versatile; you can do it anywhere and you don't need any weights or other equipment," Tiana said.

zuu fitness: TIANA SLATER AND BRITTANY CUNNINGHAM ZUU INSTRUCTORS

"There are so many different aspects to it and that's what we really like about it. It's very inclusive and it's for people of all levels and abilities.

"You can do it at home, you just need some exercises and a list of movements and you can put together a program.

"You can do a really hard workout or just focus on mobility and range."

The siblings have put together a workout which includes some basic movements and some more advanced exercises.

Tiana said that as an instructor it was incredibly satisfying seeing people achieve.

"When they first see the exercises, they're like 'Oh my God, how I am supposed to do that?' but when they try them and find out that they can do it, the look on their faces is amazing and it's great to see how happy it makes them.

"We're pleased to do something that will help everybody get through these trying times.

"Being able to help and give people ideas on how to stay fit and healthy is a really big thing at the moment and I'm glad we can share a little bit of what we do."