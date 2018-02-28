WATCH: Huge boulder crashes onto busy CQ road in landslide

A LANDSLIDE has pushed a huge boulder onto a busy road in Yeppoon overnight, cutting one lane and slowing traffic.

After over a week of rain, a landslip occurred Tuesday night at the base of the Bluff in Yeppoon cutting off half one lane of Farnborough Road.

Council was notified immediately, signage was erected to warn motorists and the area was cordoned off.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said while the landslip was not of the scale of the major slippages that had occurred at Statue Bay in 2015 and no traffic lanes were blocked by debris, Council had inspected the site to determine the best course of action.

"As a result of this morning's preliminary inspection, a decision has been made to engage geotechnical specialists to give Council a full evaluation of the situation prior to debris being removed," Mayor Ludwig said.

"Arrangements have been made for both a geologist and geotechnical engineer to visit the site tomorrow (Thursday) for an inspection and in the interim, all traffic will be diverted to the lower lanes to ensure safety for motorists.

"Council would like to thank motorists for their patience during this time."

A massive boulder came tumbling down the cliff face off the Bluff on Farnborough Road Trish Bowman

Yeppoon Police Senior Sergeant Robert Barclay said vehicles should take care while traffic is diverted pending further work to stabilise the area.

"Around 8.30pm, a member of the public notified Police about the landslide involving a boulder measuring from 1.5-2metres in diameter," Snr Sgt Barclay said.

"Police went to the site and remained until Livingstone Council arrived to cordon area and erect signage to divert traffic.

"I would advise all traffic to follow the road instruction signage, drive with care and ensure you reduce speed around the Farnborough Road, Bluff area until the area is cleared."