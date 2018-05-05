Menu
Olivia Busby, Ruby Frost and Bridie Dendle enjoying the cool water at the Yeppoon lagoon.
WATCH: Hundreds dive into Yeppoon lagoon celebrations

Shayla Bulloch
5th May 2018 3:01 PM
A COMMON theme was clear for excited families enjoying the Yeppoon Lagoon- it was better than they ever expected.

Among the thousands of people enjoying the new precinct was Zilzie mum, Lechelle Pichler and her young family.

Arriving to the lagoon at 11am, Lechelle wasn't planning on leaving even as the afternoon sun started to set.

 

Lechelle Pichler (back) was excited to be able to bring her kids Hetayah, Harper and Emmarie to the Yeppoon Lagoon.
"We have been waiting for this to open for a while and it is much better than I ever expected," she said.

"The set out is great and it has been designed really well, there's nothing like this in the area."

While her three girls played in the nearby kids water area, the excitement was evident on their faces as well as all the other children around them.

 

Lechelle said the family often made the trip to Upper Stony Creek to swim in fresh water but wouldn't have to drive too far any longer.

"The kids don't really like the sand at the beach so it was hard to find a place for them to enjoy," she said.

"But they are loving it here and we will stay until they are knackered."

Families scattered around the outside of the lagoon enjoying food from the kiosk at the lagoon, while a DJ played live music to add to the happy mood.

 

From left: Lesuma, Kelly, Kimberly and Luniko drove from Rockhampton to enjoy the new Yeppoon Lagoon.
Travelling down from Rockhampton just for the opening, Lesuma and her children were also pleasantly surprised with the lagoon.

"We will definitely be back," she said.

    Local Partners