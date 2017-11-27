WATCH: Ian Webster crowned Australian boxing champion

DUAL SUCCESS: Rockhampton's Ian Webster has followed up his Golden Gloves championship earlier this year with the Australian light heavyweight title.

BOXING: Rockhampton's rugby league international Ian Webster has capped a sensational year by winning the Australian light heavyweight boxing title.

The 31-year-old claimed the gold medal with victory over hard-hitting New South Wales champion Lei Vaivela at the Australian championships in Melbourne on Saturday.

"I managed to get a second-round stoppage for the Australian title. Add that to the 2017 Australian Golden Gloves championship and a premiership with Brothers rugby league and it's been a pretty successful 2017 for me considering I was a retired athlete at the beginning of the year,” Webster said.

The win was even more amazing given he did it with minimal boxing training and just over a month ago he was in hospital for a week with a severe bout of pneumonia.

Webster embarked on an intense five-week training regime devised by Shaun Housman, owner/manager of Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning, in the lead-up to the title fight for which he had to shed close to 10kg.

He said the fight strategy was to "shock” his well-credentialed opponent.

"Our plan was to go in and do to him what he did to his opponent the night before ... and it worked. We managed to get out of there quicker than we thought,” Webster said.

"It was a scheduled four-round fight. I should have finished him at the end of the first round but the bell went but I managed to get him halfway through the second round.

"He was expecting me to dance around and move him around for four rounds. When he saw me standing and just taking his blows and giving him some back that really shocked him and broke him in the second round.”

The affable Englishman is well-known in Rockhampton for his 115-game career with Intrust Super Cup team, the CQ Capras, which ended in August last year.

He also played 17 internationals for Wales and about 100 Super League games in a distinguished career that saw him first contracted as a 13-year-old.

Webster said his rugby league career had produced numerous highlights but the weekend's Australian title would rate in his top-five personal and sporting achievements.

It was also the perfect end to an impressive amateur career, with Webster planning to turn professional next year.

"At the beginning of the year I set some goals and actually managed to achieve every one of them,” he said.

"One of them was the Australian Golden Gloves championship and I got that in June, and the very last one was the Australian title and I got that at the weekend.

"That's the first thing I do as soon as I reach a certain amount of goals, I try to set four or five more.

"I've got a few big goals for next year. I would like to be a world-ranked fighter within six months and then see what happens.”

Webster's showing in the ring in Melbourne piqued interest from a number of promoters and managers, and his next task will be to decide on a team to guide him as he makes the switch into the professional boxing ranks.

Webster's motivation and incredible work ethic, traits developed as a professional footballer, are certainly working in his favour in the ring.

He appreciates that he still has much to learn in regards to boxing technique but he could not have asked for a better start to his new career.

Webster's love of boxing was instilled as a youngster growing up the village of Whiston in Merseyside, England, and it was his desire to stay fit after his league career ended that brought him back to it.

"When I played football as a young lad in England where I'm from, rugby league's not a big thing. There was me and James Graham and a couple of others that maybe played rugby league; everyone else was fighters or soccer players.

"Obviously being a contracted footballer from 13, I was never allowed to fight so I'd always had that boxing knowledge or that background and the love for the sport. I probably loved boxing more than I ever did rugby league but rugby league became my job at a young age.”

Webster said his passion for boxing quickly reignited at the start of the year.

"It was just general fitness to start with and then obviously knowing boxing and loving the sport so much it was just an addictive thing.

"You can see immediate results from the training for anybody, not just boxers, who choose that kind of lifestyle or that kind of training.

"It just grabbed hold of me and it took off from there.”