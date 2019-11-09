WATCH: Inside the fire zone

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Photo: Noosa Council

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Photo: Noosa Council

VIDEO has emerged of the incredible efforts to save Cooroibah properties.

A video shared to Noosa Council's Facebook pages showed the vast bushland burnt during Friday night's fires.

"What an incredible job our emergency services and firefighters are doing in the face of this current fire emergency," a post said.

"To date, one property has experienced some damage, and a few sheds have been lost - but no lives."

What an INCREDIBLE job our emergency services and firefighters are doing in the face of this current fire emergency. To... Posted by Noosa Council on Saturday, 9 November 2019

Almost 900 properties across several suburbs were evacuated due to the extent of the blaze, with many still not allowed to return home.

"With fires still in the area, we still have a large number of men and women on the ground who'll work tirelessly into the night."

Crews will monitor the fires overnight with 52 vehicles currently on scene.