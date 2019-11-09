Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Photo: Noosa Council
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Photo: Noosa Council
News

WATCH: Inside the fire zone

Caitlin Zerafa
by and Caitlin Zerafa
9th Nov 2019 8:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VIDEO has emerged of the incredible efforts to save Cooroibah properties.

A video shared to Noosa Council's Facebook pages showed the vast bushland burnt during Friday night's fires.

"What an incredible job our emergency services and firefighters are doing in the face of this current fire emergency," a post said.

"To date, one property has experienced some damage, and a few sheds have been lost - but no lives."

What an INCREDIBLE job our emergency services and firefighters are doing in the face of this current fire emergency. To...

Posted by Noosa Council on Saturday, 9 November 2019

Almost 900 properties across several suburbs were evacuated due to the extent of the blaze, with many still not allowed to return home.

"With fires still in the area, we still have a large number of men and women on the ground who'll work tirelessly into the night."

Crews will monitor the fires overnight with 52 vehicles currently on scene.

cooroibah bushfire fire emergency noosa council noosa fire emergency
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rod responds to Morning Bulletin readers’ disbelief

        premium_icon Rod responds to Morning Bulletin readers’ disbelief

        News Nathan Watego worked at the same job for 11 years before his pay was cut by 40% overnight

        Local teachers refuse tasks for a second day

        premium_icon Local teachers refuse tasks for a second day

        News Further strike action has not been ruled out.

        Severe bushfire threat to CQ leads to fire bans

        premium_icon Severe bushfire threat to CQ leads to fire bans

        News Read our full list of areas affected by the fire bans.

        1930s car earns top photo win

        premium_icon 1930s car earns top photo win

        News Check out this award winning photo shot in Rockhampton.