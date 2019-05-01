WATCH IT LIVE: Capricornia candidate's debate

CANDIDATES vying for the seat of Capricornia have joined The Morning Bulletin at CQUniversity for a debate covering the biggest issue of the election campaign.

We'll keep you updated with the latest comments, but you can also watch live here.

SPEAKER 1: Paul Bambrick is the first candidate to speak, as the candidates will speak in ballot order.

Mr Bambrick says he leads a quiet life outside election campaigns, working for Greening Australia as a field officer.

He was quick to point out he was "not a radical extremist" and doesn't support farm invasions, but notices a real disconnect between cities and the bush.

Mr Bambrick says younger generations need to be educated so there is a stable transition into a renewable energy economy.

He wants to put all ideas on the table to be discussed on their merits.

SPEAKER 2: Ken Murray is up next. He is a building certifier based in Clermont but working throughout Capricornia.

Mr Murray says he wants to "fix things and help people..

Mr Murray went in to bat for Maxi Bader whose Koongal property was severely flood damaged.

Mr Murray says he has positive views for the future of Capricornia.

He says Capricornia is the most blessed part of Australia. Although running against her, Mr Murray applauded the work of Capricornia incombent Ms Landry to improve southern approach to Clermont.

SPEAKER 3: Michelle Landry says it has been an honour to serve the region.

She believes it has really been achieved and found its place on the map.

Ms Landry says she has brought in billions in infrastructure and is proudest of the funding for Rookwood Weir.

She believes it will be the secret to success for region, bringing in $1 billion in agriculture and more than 2000 jobs.

Ms Landry also wants to focus on dams and western roads.

She says she is fighting for coal.

SPEAKER 4: Russell Robertson is a coal miner who says he wants to make sure his son, who followed him into the industry, has a stable career.

He wanted to address casualisation, but is focused on improving education and health.

Mr Robertson says he has listened and spoken to people, with about 10,000 door knocks, thousands of phone calls and 130,000km on the road.

"I want to deliver for all sectors and all people," he says.

SPEAKER 5: Wade Rothery says people have "had a gutful" and are therefore voting in droves in the pre-polling.

Mr Rothery says he wants to help with cost of living, reduce power prices and help people get jobs.

He wants to see Adani go ahead and accused Labor of not being clear about their position.

Mr Rothery said the Bradfield Scheme featuring the Fitzroy Gap Dam was his priority to generate 12,000 jobs.

COST OF LIVING IN CAPRICORNIA. WHAT POLICIES ARE NEEDED TO REVERSE THE TREND?

GREENS: Mr Bambrick says the regions are starved of money. "We will build 500,00 new homes to provide like the government used to do years ago," he says. Mr Bambrick says The Greens support a living wage and helping people contribute.

INDEPENDENT: Mr Murray says income tax, high electricity costs, casualisation and low incomes squeeze and costs expand. There needs to be an energy rebate for families and water rebate for pensioners and need to keep rates down. He supports raising the tax thresholds and creating more apprenticeships.

LNP: Ms Landry says local families are doing tough, so they are getting a tax rebate. She says power prices too high and we need more competition. She supports a coal fired power station in Collinsville. She was critical of the cost of emissions reduction and electric cars in the region. She is passionate about helping people in the regions.

ALP: Mr Robertson supports a return of penalty rates. He says a living wage is needed to avoid poverty and living in "modern slavery". Casualisation is a huge problem that needs to be addressed. He says people need permanency in their employment. He also plans to crack down on job loop holes.

ONE NATION: Mr Rothery thinks the answer isn't giving away more money. He says we need to drop the prices. Need to build infrastructure, fix the roads and grassroots and work your way up. Drop the taxes. They are creating more taxes and it is making it harder for us.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO TO REDUCE POWER PRICES?

GREENS: Mr Bambrick says hidden taxes are charged on power bills. The Greens will set up public energy supplier to create competition. He says the government needs to innovate with renewables to take advantage of the trend.

INDEPENDENT: Queensland is the energy provider for the country. Mr Murray discussed being on the leading edge of solar power and says it is "common sense" to build more. He says we should expand more and they pay us, costs come down and it goes back to the consumer. Mr Murray says we need to invest more into infrastructure.

LNP: Ms Landry called for "big stick" legislation to come down on the electricity providers. She says their money is not coming back into the system. They've put money into feasibility study into a coal fired power station, and found coal and gas is cheapest. Ms Landry supports renewables and having them in the mix with coal backing it up.

ALP: Mr Robertson says it's about having a mix. He believes in gas and coal for baseload to supplement solar projects and wind projects. Plan to not sell power assets. Need to stimulate wages to go up with power prices.

ONE NATION: Mr Rothery says we need to make renewables reliable. Big supporter of HELE coal-fired power. He questioned why we have one power supplier while south east Queensland had multiple to provide competition.

HOW WILL YOU HELP PENSIONERS WHO DON'T HAVE SUPERANNUATION?

GREENS: Mr Bambrick supports a review of the pension. He says we need to make sure pensioners have the support they need including addressing the retirement age and free dental.

INDEPENDENT: Mr Murray says a rise for the pension is overdue.

LNP: Ms Landry says "I'm totally for a rise. It has gone up $117 since I took government." She says the government has needed to tighten the belt. She says pensioners are now allowed to do more work without affecting their pensions. She says a strong economy will help that pension increase.

ALP: "We're announced a review in view of raising it". Mr Robertson says Labour has also put forward a dental plan. He accused the LNP of raising the retirement age and says the strong economy hasn't delivered.

ONE NATION: "We want to increase the pension $150, but we've also got the veterans and the homeless sleeping without shelter." He said we need to look after our own before giving foreign aid to others.