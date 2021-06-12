WATCH IT LIVE: Mendi Rays Vs Bull Sharks in Sapphire clash

Fans can look forward to a close contest at Townsville Stadium Saturday night when home stars Northern Mendi Rays take on Gold Coast visitors Bond Bull Sharks.

The round nine clash will be the second time the teams have faced each other this season, following a round four 55-25 win to the Bull Sharks at Nissan Arena.

But the score card may well differ this time, with the newly re-formed Rays hitting their stride as the season progresses.

Last week they held competition leaders Brisbane North Cougars to a 19-point lead when the side in previous weeks had been posting 34 and 25-point-margin wins, as well as a 42-point lead over the Rays when they last met just three weeks ago.

Mendi Rays coaching director Vicki Wilson said individual improvement among the players had been noticeable.

“The great thing after the last few weeks’ games is individual improvement,” she said.

She said last week’s performance against the Cougars was heartening, and aided by the services of “world class” goaler Peace Proscovia.

“We started well last week and it’s important that we stick with them.”

Wilson said the Rays strong defence provided plenty of intercepts which allowed the front line time to settle into the game.

Kristen Oxenford in action. Picture: Supplied

Wilson credited Estel Moceletu, who played her third Sapphire Series game last week.

“I saw her take this ball at the top of he circle, do a 180 in the air... and she gave herself a little clap at the end, and it was terrific.”

This week’s challenge will be for school student Allessandra Smith to quickly find cohesion with debutant Mackenzie Linton in the circle.

Linton is joined by fellow debutant Kimberley Bourke.

“It will be a wonderful opportunity for them to play in front of a home crowd.”

Bull Sharks head coach Linda Peterson said her side was recovering from the loss of powerhouse Maddi Ridley to a heartbreaking Achilles injury which has seen her pull out of the season as she awaits surgery.

Bull Sharks captain Kristen Oxenford has returned to the team to help fill the void, however Peterson said she was coming back from a year off.

She said the Bull Sharks were looking to reel in their game this week after a “disappointing” performance last week which saw them go down to the Tigers 33-60.

“We need to stay focused on what we need to do,” Peterson said.

“We just really need to get our cohesion.”

