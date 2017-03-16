WATCH: It's been a busy month for Rocky Zoo

IT'S been anything but quiet at Rockhampton Zoo.

Rockhampton Regional Council Parks, Recreation and Sports Committee, yesterday heard February had been an action-packed month with several animals requiring medical intervention.

The 41-year-old matriarch of the Lion Tail Macaques, Tina, required anaesthesia to treat an abscess in her tooth.

A Mahogany Glider named Kennedy had to be euthanised due to old age related health conditions.

He lived to the ripe old age of 13, despite the usual life-span for the species being around five years.

A Facebook of Gaz the Lace Monitor generated a lot of interest after he was seen to bite a cane toad.

The staff quicky sprung into action and flushed Gaz's mouth and digestive system out with water to remove toxins.

After some close observation, he was given the all clear and remains healthy.

In happier news, a video posted to Rockhampton Zoo's Facebook this morning shows Houdini the otter retrieving a ball from the water.

Houdini and his brother Soa will be celebrating their sweet 16 later this month.