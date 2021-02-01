WATCH: Kingsley College unveils exciting new learning space

Principal Michael Appleton, Barry O'Rourke MP and Rev John Alley cut the ribbon at the opening of Kingsley College's new flexible learning centre

The students and staff of Rockhampton’s Kingsley College joined in a rousing chorus of ‘Lord I Lift Your Name on High’ before officials unveiled the plaques and cut the ribbon on the campus’ latest learning centres.

ROK010221SCHOOLVID: Kingsley College flexible learning centre opening Feb 1 2021 by Jann Houley

The new area comprises two projects, a science laboratory and a flexible learning area which will be used for drama and music lessons.

Barry O’Rourke MP did the honours on behalf of the State Government which contributed about $1.2 million to the $2 million bill.

Principal Michael Appleton expressed his gratitude to private donors who funded the remainder.

In December, the Morning Bulletin spoke with the architect and builders about the challenges of building on a flood zone for an expanding student population.