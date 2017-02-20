34°
WATCH: Krys is hooking into the property market

Matty Holdsworth
| 21st Feb 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 8:20 AM
ON BOARD: McGrath Rockhampton agent and CQ Capra Krys Freeman has joined both teams in the last few months and is aiming high. INSET: Krys in action in a trial game.
ON BOARD: McGrath Rockhampton agent and CQ Capra Krys Freeman has joined both teams in the last few months and is aiming high. INSET: Krys in action in a trial game.

HE IS more at home planning the next set play, or a raid down the short side but Krys Freeman is fast finding his feet in the property game.

One of the CQ Capras prized recruits in the off season, hooker Krys has wasted no time setting up his off-field career as well.

The 25-year-old quickly transferred his footy brain to the McGrath Agents Rockhampton team.

 

It is a job he is relatively new to but one he can knuckle down in. While he would love to wear his boots forever, he knows it has a short lifespan.

"The job is great. I have found a lot of transferable skills from the footy field, the competitiveness, working hard, the time and effort you have to put in and being smart about what you do," Freeman said.

"Playing hooker is similar, you have to set out the week appropriately, set things up how you want to generate the most business. You put similar strategies in place on the footy field.

"Selling a home is awesome. A huge thrill.

"I am a people person, so it really is fulfilling. I just sold one in Park Avenue to a lady looking to down size and it worked out great. It definitely had the same thrill to scoring a try or winning a game."

Krys's day begins at 5am. Daily weight sessions take up an hour before he tackles the houses at 8am. From there it is straight to training at least three nights a week.

Saturday is usually game day and Sunday recovery.

At his sixth club in as many years, he wants to make his mark here.

"I really want to establish myself in the area, I am looking after the Norman Gardens region and I want to be prominent there," he said.

"McGraths have been really helpful for me. They are a great team.

"Capras are also really helpful. They are all really positive with lots of support. We do have a long way to go but we have shown we can be really successful."

 

Capras: Krys Freeman.
Capras: Krys Freeman.

With broken legs, arms and ankles, 11 injuries in total under his belt, he certainly has the tough edge required for the real estate field.

The son of ex-Kiwi international Gary hoped his career success would correlate to winning games.

"I had a job in real estate lined up last year in Newcastle but I broke my arm," he said.

"So I couldn't work. But that is all fixed up.

"I haven't had a good run with injuries, but I am good now and just want to do well in both.

"I'm confident it will be a good year."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland cq capras krys freeman mcgrath real estate real estate

