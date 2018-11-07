Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car fire in Dalby
News

WATCH: Landcruiser bursts into flames in Dalby yard

Sam Flanagan
by
7th Nov 2018 12:32 PM | Updated: 12:55 PM

A VEHICLE has burst into flames and been completely gutted on a property in Dalby this morning.

Emergency Services were called to the scene just before 11.30am, when reports came through that a Toyota Landcruiser parked at an address on Barry Place had caught alight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services put out the flames swiftly, and managed to save a caravan that was parked behind the vehicle.

A tinnie attached to the top of Landcruiser suffered severe damage.

QFES had to secure the area due to the danger of gas bottles located near the flaming vehicle, and were able to avoid extra damage.

The house where the vehicle was parked received minor heat and burn marks on guttering located above the Landcruiser.

A QFES spokesperson said the incident is not believed to be suspicious,with no one in the vehicle at the time it caught alight.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

dalby dalby police editors picks emergency emergency services fire qas qfes

Top Stories

    PM's $800M pledge for Rocky Ring Road

    premium_icon PM's $800M pledge for Rocky Ring Road

    Politics EXCLUSIVE: Scott Morrison backs $1 billion nation-building infrastructure

    Rocky right on track for Melb Cup race glamour

    Rocky right on track for Melb Cup race glamour

    News Plenty of Cup punters braved the heat at Callaghan Park yesterday

    Mum distracted by child moments before crashing into ute

    premium_icon Mum distracted by child moments before crashing into ute

    Crime She drove through a red light and hit a ute.

    • 7th Nov 2018 1:21 PM
    CQ house prices on the rise

    premium_icon CQ house prices on the rise

    News House prices rise 150pc in Blackwater as town on road to recovery

    Local Partners