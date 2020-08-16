Menu
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue assists injured mountain bike rider
News

WATCH: LifeFlight assist injured mountain bike rider

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
15th Aug 2020 6:30 PM
A 30-year-old man has been taken to hospital, after he was reportedly injured in a mountain bike riding accident this afternoon.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene, west of Childers, just before 3.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic was initially winched down, to treat the man for suspected upper body injuries.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said after a medical assessment, it was decided the patient would be transferred to Bundaberg Hospital by a QAS road crew.

 

bundaberg bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue
Bundaberg News Mail

