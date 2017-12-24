WATCH: Lights dim on iconic Yeppoon Christmas wonderland

THOUSANDS of man hours and six years of tradition is coming to an end tonight as Yeppoon's iconic Christmas show packs up for good.

Since 2012, Adrian Lacy's intricate light sequence on his Explorer Dr home has been the first stop on thousands of residents' annual Christmas light tour.

A line of cars is often seen backed up through Yeppoon's Jilliby Woods Estate, waiting to tune in their radios and groove along to music that's timed perfectly with the light show at the end of the cul-der-sac.

The spectacle is the result of hours of precise work by Adrian who first imported the gear from America.

Adrian explained the two-day set up was the easy part of the intricate operation.

Let It Go, Light Sequence: One of the favourite light sequences at 26 Explorer Drv, Let It Go from Frozen,

"I have to essentially use a software to guide the lights and piece it all together,” he said.

"You can build the sequences yourself or purchase it from others.”

The father-of-two said he spent more than 1000 hours and $15,000 on the on the project, but has loved every minute of it.

The entire front yard is complete with colourful fairy lights, big presents and even Santa taking lounging in their boat.

A huge Christmas tree is front-and-centre in the yard as the star of the light show which forms detailed animations to illustrate the songs.

Adrian said now his children, aged 16 and 17, had grown up and prepared to leave home, he and his wife Rachael thought it was time to put their feet up.

"It was a combination of doing it for so many years and the kids growing up,” he said.

"We have other interests now and things we need to occupy our time.”

Adrian said although they had created several sequences over the years, there was one that always got the kids up and dancing.

"Let It Go (from Frozen) has been a hit the last few years, still a great one with little girls who get up and dance on the lawn,” he said.

Adrian's personal favourite was an energetic animation called Wish List and Yellow Snow, an amusing, self-explanatory animation about a dog.

Yellow Snow Light Show: One of the popular light sequences at 26 Explorer Drv, Yellow Snow.

Although this was the last show for 26 Explorer Drv, Adrian hoped he could watch the show as a spectator next year.

The entire control system is for sale to any serious bidders for $3500, which included Halloween sequences as well.

"We'd love to see it go to a good home, preferably local, so we can come and enjoy it ourselves,” he said.

"There are some incredible displays every year in Yeppoon so we can't wait to actually go Christmas light looking ourselves.”

For your last chance to see the show in action, head to 26 Explorer Drv in Yeppoon between 6.30pm and 10.30pm.

Tune your radio into 99.5FM and enjoy.

For more information about the lights display, head to Yeppoon Christmas Light Show.