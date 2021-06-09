Menu
LIVE: QLD AFL Secondary School Gala - Junior and Senior Boys (Field 1)
AFL

WATCH LIVE: AFLQ Schools Cup qualifying

Eddie Franklin
9th Jun 2021 8:31 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM
The second of three gala days of the booming Streets Smart AFLQ Schools Cup qualifying rounds are set to get under way from 9am on Wednesday.

Today’s matches will be played between 26 junior and senior male teams.

Teams competing on Wednesday, June 9 include: St John’s College Nambour, Siena Catholic College, Sunshine Coast Grammar School, Coolum SHS, Caloundra SHS, Matthew Flinders Anglican College, Maroochydore SHS, Immanuel Lutheran College, St Teresa’s Catholic College, St Andrews Anglican College, Sunshine Beach SHS, Glasshouse Christian College, Good Shepherd Lutheran College, Glasshouse Christian College, Mountain Creek SHS, Morayfield State High School and Chancellor State College.

News Corp Australia will be covering all of the matches on field 1 and 2 from the Maroochydore Sports Complex on Fishermans Road.

The junior sports benchmark Schools Cup competition will also feature matches on Wednesday and June 16, all livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au from the Multi Sports Complex which features a world class playing surfaces.

afl aflq schools cup competiton secondary school sports sports livestreaming
