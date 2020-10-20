Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

WATCH LIVE: Aspley election debate

20th Oct 2020 11:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Queensland Election campaign is full swing and all eyes are on the seat of Aspley today, as The Courier-Mail partners with Sky News and our sister publications throughout the state to deliver a special live debate.

Aiming to ensure Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, October 31, the live streamed debate gives voters the opportunity to hear each candidate's pitch, sharing what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The debates provide a forum where we tackle the issues that matter most to readers, giving candidates the opportunity showcase their knowledge and passion for our local issues.

Sky News host Peter Gleeson will moderate the debate in the key seat of Aspley.

Candidates live in the Sky studios include incumbent Labor Aspley MP Bart Mellish and his LNP challenger, former Brisbane City Councillor Amanda Cooper.

Watch all the action live from 12pm in this article, with the stream going live at noon.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks queensland election 2020 queensland election 2020 debate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Patient taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

        Motoring Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.50pm.

        Druggie steals man’s phone to pay off drug debt

        Premium Content Druggie steals man’s phone to pay off drug debt

        Crime He created an online alias and began messaging the victim about a mobile phone he...

        EXCLUSIVE: LNP joins TAFE Centre of Excellence funding fight

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: LNP joins TAFE Centre of Excellence funding fight

        Politics CQUniversity estimated the 26,000 sq m centre at its North Rockhampton campus would...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Only way forward is another boat ramp

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Only way forward is another boat ramp

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on recent events.