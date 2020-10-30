Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

WATCH LIVE AT 1PM: Palaszczuk v Frecklington in final debate

by Jack Mckay Domanii Cameron Tanya French
30th Oct 2020 10:47 AM

 

The stakes couldn't be higher when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition leader Deb Frecklington face off in the final debate of the election campaign before voters head to the polls tomorrow. 

The pair will go head-to-head from 1pm today during a debate at the Media Club.

Ms Frecklington will be looking to avenge Wednesday night's debate loss, after an audience of undecided voters handed Ms Palaszczuk the win with 53 per cent of the vote compared to Ms Frecklington with 30 per cent during The Courier-Mail/Sky News People's Forum.

It was a fiery debate where the pair clashed over Queensland's border lockdown and LNP's costings.

WATCH TODAY'S LIVE STREAM IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE!

Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington will face off again
Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington will face off again

QLD PREMIER MAKES BORDER DECISION

It will be a critical debate as voters head to the polls tomorrow. The Courier-Mail and Sky News will call the winners first in unmissable seat-by-seat coverage at couriermail.com.au which begins when the polling booths open and continues right through until the end of the count tomorrow night.

As well as live results coverage, we'll bring readers in-depth analysis of how the vote plays out, what it means for Queenslanders plus live video from the winners and losers speeches.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE AT 1PM: Palaszczuk v Frecklington in final debate

annastacia palaszczuk deb frecklington queensland election 2020 queensland election 2020 debate

Just In

    Tested: The goldilocks SUV

    Tested: The goldilocks SUV
    • 30th Oct 2020 11:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Stop the chop’: Belot’s passionate plea to ratepayers

        Premium Content ‘Stop the chop’: Belot’s passionate plea to ratepayers

        News The deputy mayor is clearly worried as the boundary change debate rages on.

        How Rocky’s cab users could score cheap rides

        Premium Content How Rocky’s cab users could score cheap rides

        Community The latest promotion aims to bring some Spring Carnival spirit to the region.

        Graziers walk away with big bucks at CQLX cattle sales

        Premium Content Graziers walk away with big bucks at CQLX cattle sales

        Business Fierce market trends have resulted in a number of massive sales for graziers across...

        COURT LIST: 48 people to front Rocky Magistrates Court

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 48 people to front Rocky Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.