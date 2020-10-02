WATCH LIVE: Emerald girls compete at state championships

The Under 14 Emerald Chargers team at the 2020 Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls Championships at Mackay.

The Under 14 Emerald Chargers team at the 2020 Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls Championships at Mackay.

A SMALL town Central Queensland team will take on some of the best basketball sides across the state as they join in Mackay to battle for the state title this weekend.

Emerald Basketball Association’s Under 14 Emerald Chargers team will play seven games over the four-day Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls Championships, starting today.

Mackay Basketball will host the final state championships tournament of the year as hundreds of players showcase their skills on the big stage to finish the season.

Coach Damon Walsh said the girls were excited to get into the first day of competition.

“It’s day one and we’re all excited,” he said.

“It’s a little bit of the unexpected today because we don’t know how we’re going against the other teams.”

Emerald Chargers Under 14 team manager Tori Rouse, coach Damon Walsh and assistant coach Aleisha Catip.

The girls, competing in Division two, will take on the Mackay Stars at 3.30pm on McDonalds Mackay Stadium’s court four.

Watch the Chargers compete from the comfort of your home, with the teams second game of the day being lifestreamed right here.

Walsh said he expected it to be a very tough game with Mackay taking home silver in 2019, and today having the home crowd support.

This will be the Chargers’ fifth year with the same group of players and third year at the state championships.

“We’ve got a good little bunch and we all get along quite well, so hopefully it’s in our favour,” Mr Walsh said.

“We’re a little underdone in terms of playing games this year but the biggest thing is we’re probably more heart than anything else.”

He said while they usually competed at three carnivals over the year, this year they only played at one due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Regardless of where we finish, it’s still an experience to bring them away and play against Brisbane teams with paid coaches and managers.

“We want to come down here and shake up those bigger associations and show them not to forget about the little country teams.”

We will have all the action for you as every game across the four days, starting today and finishing on Monday, on McDonalds Mackay Stadium’s court four will be livestreamed.

WATCH LIVE: Day 1 of Basketball Qld u14 Girls State Championships