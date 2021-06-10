Menu
Emmaus College rugby league captains Liam Barnes (Cowboys Challenge) and Tyran Barwick (Aaron Payne Cup) are ready to lead the way in their games against The Cathedral College on Thursday.
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Emmaus v TCC in Aaron Payne, Cowboys Challenge

Pam McKay
10th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Emmaus College will meet The Cathedral College in Round 2 of the Aaron Payne Cup on Thursday.

The teams clash at 11am and you can watch the action live on this website.

The same schools will play in the Cowboys Challenge at 10am, with that game also being livestreamed.

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge, as well as the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup will be livestreamed on News Corp Australian websites this year.

The Aaron Payne Cup, Queensland’s premier schoolboys competition, has been revamped this year with nine teams playing in two pools.

