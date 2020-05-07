Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Palaszczuk
Palaszczuk
News

Five visitors allowed into homes from Sunday: Premier

by Jack McKay
7th May 2020 9:30 AM

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced up to five visitors will be allowed into homes from Sunday as it is revealed there have been two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

Both cases were from the Gold Coast and they take the state total to 1045.

There are only about 50 active cases in Queensland, and there have been more than 120,000 tests.

From this Sunday - Mother's Day - up to five people from the same family/household will be allowed to visit another household.

coronaviruspromo

 

"I think this will be welcomed by families," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The increase from two to five applies only to inside homes.

Dr Jeannette Young said only two household groups could come together under the eased restrictions.

It comes after no new cases were reported in Queensland yesterday, with 1043 total since the outbreak started.

Only 52 of those cases remain active, with nine people currently in hospital.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Five visitors allowed into homes from Sunday

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus editors picks mother's day restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four miners on ventilators after horrific gas explosion

        premium_icon Four miners on ventilators after horrific gas explosion

        News A major medical operation was under way last night as five miners were left fighting for their lives after a major explosion at a central Queesland coal mine.

        Truck off bridge closes Bruce Highway, driver critical

        premium_icon Truck off bridge closes Bruce Highway, driver critical

        Breaking Police say the Highway may be affected for hours to come

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        News See our biggest stories from the last 24 hours