WATCH LIVE: Gladstone’s Election Debate

Darryn Nufer
22nd Oct 2020 3:28 PM | Updated: 4:33 PM

 

THE Queensland Election campaign hots up tonight with three candidates contesting the seat of Gladstone participating in a free, live-streamed debate hosted by The Observer and The Courier Mail.

Aiming to ensure Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, October 31, this free live-streamed debate will give voters the opportunity to hear each candidate's pitch, sharing what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The debate will also provide a forum where we will ask real questions submitted by our readers, giving candidates the opportunity to showcase their knowledge and passion for our local issues.

Candidates participating in the debate are incumbent Labor MP Glenn Butcher, the LNP's Ron Harding, and One Nation's Kevin Jorgensen.

The event will be delivered via StreamYard and streamed live on The Observer and The Courier Mail websites from 6.30pm - 7pm today (Thursday, October 22).

The stream, which is FREE for anyone to view, will go live at 6.30pm - please be sure to refresh your page at this time.

