Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

WATCH LIVE: Ignatius Park V St Pat’s

4th Jun 2019 11:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only
QLD:

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Ignatius Park and St Pats in Townsville from noon.

The breeding ground for future stars, will Ignatius Park - who've won three and lost one in 2019 to be joint leaders with St Brendans - take steps in uncovering a future Michael Morgan or Kyle Feldt from their home ground?

Or will Mackay's St Pats, featuring superstar alumni the likes of Daly Cherry-Evans, Martin Bella and Wendell Sailor fight back from a win and two losses?

This is our first live-stream of secondary schoolboy league, in what is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

live stream schoolboy rugby league

Top Stories

    Defence force to stimulate battle conditions in township

    premium_icon Defence force to stimulate battle conditions in township

    Council News It is the country's largest and most comprehensive exercise and aims at practising real life scenarios

    • 4th Jun 2019 11:19 AM
    Full steam ahead on Rockhampton Ring Road following election

    premium_icon Full steam ahead on Rockhampton Ring Road following election

    Politics State and Federal Governments have provided progress updates

    Vandals cause thousands in damage to Rocky sporting ground

    premium_icon Vandals cause thousands in damage to Rocky sporting ground

    News ASSOCIATION seeking public assistance to catch hoons

    Brothers vie for top spot after humiliating slaughter

    premium_icon Brothers vie for top spot after humiliating slaughter

    News MUNNS says team working hard preparing for clash with ladder leaders

    • 4th Jun 2019 12:41 PM