LIVE: Kevin Walters Cup - Forest Lake vs Redcliffe
News

WATCH LIVE: Ipswich v Keebra in Langer, Reserves and Walters Cup

Andrew Dawson
16th Jun 2021 1:21 PM
Livestream Langer Trophy round 3 action continues today with a triple treat of matches - all livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and affiliates copy.

The Courier-Mail, Gold Coast Bulletin and News Corp Australia affiliates are live-streaming the Langer Trophy, Walters Cup and Langer Reserves games. That is at least 10-12 games each round - plus access to the Payne Cup while unlocking access to the best News’ sites across Australia.

THE GAMES

Keebrea Park v Ipswich SHS, reserves

Keebra Park SHS’s Andreas Mariner broke the deadlock with a surging run on the left edge, but it remained 4-nil for a long, long time.

Ipswich centre Junior Moliga threatened to score his team’s first try, but he could not find  support with his pass after Keebra Park’s last line of defence proved impregnable.

Both forward packs tried to gain momentum for their side, but the defensive desire from the respective teams was commendable.

Ipswich’s left centre Saifu Savage was also a go-to man for the Ipswich halves, but Keebra Park numbered off.

THE PREVIEW

Palm Beach Currumbin SHS may have started like a house on fire, but thoughts of playing off in the state grand final Phil Hall Cup for a third successive season were distant in the minds of the players.

That is according to halfback and chef puppeteer, Gold Coast signing Tom Weaver, who has twice seen his side twice climb to 40 plus score lines in winning games one and two of the competition.

Today at Pizzey Park, PBC SHS host Coombabah SHS in a Gold Coast derby, St Mary’s College host Mabel Park SHS while Keebra Park SHS play Ipswich SHS today, all livestreamed today by www.couriermail.com.au

“We don’t really look into it as a goal of winning,’’ Weaver said.

“We just want to focus on this team. It is a new team, new people have come up and joined as others from last year have left.’’

TODAY’SLIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

KEEBRA PARK V IPSWICH SHS

3.30pm: Langer reserves

4.30pm: Walters Cup

5.30pm: Langer Trophy

PALM BEACH CURRUMBIN v COOMBABAH SHS

3.30pm: Walters Cup

4.30pm: Langer Trophy

ST MARY’S COLLEGE v MABEL PARK SHS

3pm: Langer Trophy

FOREST LAKE SHS v REDCLIFFE SHS

1.30pm: Walters Cup at Redcliffe SHS

school sport qld

