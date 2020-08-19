WATCH LIVE: Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS
Round 4 of the Langer Cup and Walters Cup schoolboy rugby league competitions kick off this afternoon, with Marsden SHS hosting Ipswich SHS.
Kick off is at 3pm for the Walters Cup followed by the main event, the Langer Cup, at 4pm.
Both games will be streamed live at couriermail.com.au in this story.
Following the livestreams, both matches will be available as replays to subscribers.
TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS
AARON PAYNE CUP & COWBOYS CHALLEGE
10.30am: Mercy v Ignatius Park College in Cowboys Challenge
11.30am: Ignatius Park College v St Pat's Mackay in Aaron Payne Cup
12.45pm: Mackay SHS v The Cathedral College in Cowboys Challenge
1.45pm: Mackay SHS v The Cathedral College in Aaron Payne Cup
LANGER CUP & WALTERS CUP
3pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Walters Cup
4pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Walters Cup
4pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Langer Cup
4pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Walters Cup
5pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Langer Cup
5pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Langer Cup
