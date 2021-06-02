WATCH LIVE: Marsden v Keebra Park in Langer Trophy

LIVESTREAM LANGER CUP: Round 1 starts today incorporating News Corp’s biggest Queensland junior sport livestream deal.

Round 1, to be livestreamed by www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News’ affiliates, will feature four Langer Trophy games plus Walters Cup and Langer Reserves games.

LANGER TROPHY LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE:

3.40pm Langer Trophy: St Mary’s College v Wavell SHS,

4.30pm Langer Trophy: Coombabah SHS v Mabel Park SHS, Runaway Bay RLFC

5.30pm Langer Trophy: Ipswich v PBC, North Ipswich

5.30pm Langer Trophy: Marsden v Keebra Park Marsden SHS, Marsden

Langer Cup and Payne Cup fixtures are only part of the 2021 deal, and for the first time Walters Cup (Year 10) and reserves games will be livestreamed leading up to Langer Trophy games.

ROUND 1 LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE:

WAVELL SHS - 30 DEFEAT FOREST LAKE - 6

2PM - Walters Cup (Brandon Park)

REPLAY: Kevin Walters Cup Round 1 - Wavell vs Forest Lake (Boys): REPLAY: Kevin Walters Cup Round 1 - Wavell vs Forest Lake (Boys)

ST MARY’S V WAVELL SHS

3.40PM: Langer Cup (St Mary’s Toowoomba)

LIVE: Allan Langer Trophy - St Mary's vs Wavell: Tune in LIVE as St Mary's take on Wavell in the Allan Langer Trophy.

Ipswich SHS v PBC SHS (Ipswich)

Langer reserves:

3.30pm: Ipswich v PBC

Walters Cup

4.30pm: Ipswich v PBC

Langer Cup

5.30pm: Ipswich v PBC

LIVE: Kevin Walters Cup & Allan Langer Trophy - Palm Beach Currumbin vs Ipswich: Tune in LIVE as Palm Beach Currumbin tackle Ipswich in the Allan Langer Trophy & Kevin Walters Cup.

Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS (Marsden)

Langer reserves:

3.30pm: Marsden v Keebra

Walters Cup

4.30pm: Marsden v Keebra

Langer Cup

5.30pm: Marsden v Keebra

LIVE: Allan Langer Trophy & Kevin Walters Cup - Marsden vs Keebra Park: Tune in LIVE as Keebra Park takes on Marsden in the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup.

Coombabah v Mabel Park/Redcliffe (Runaway Bay)

Walters Cup

3.30pm: Coombabah v Redcliffe SHS

Langer Cup:

4.30pm: Coombabah v Mabel Park

LIVE: 2021 Kevin Walters and Allan Langer Trophy - Coombabah vs Redcliffe & Mabel Park: Tune in LIVE for some high school Rugby League action as Coombabah take on Redcliff in the Kevin Walters Cup and then face Mabel Park in the Allan Langer Trophy.

Round two will be played next Tuesday due to State of Origin, and will feature more blockbusters.

Wavell SHS v Coombabah SHS

Mabel Park SHS v K

Keebra Park SHS

St Marys SHS v PBC SHS

Ipswich SHS v Marsden SHS

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Marsden v Keebra Park in Langer Trophy