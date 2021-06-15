WATCH LIVE: Marsden v Wavell in Walters Cup

Livestream Langer Trophy round 3 action continues today with a cross town, match of the round blockbuster between Marsden SHS v Wavell SHS - all livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au

The Courier-Mail, Gold Coast Bulletin and News Corp Australia affiliates are live-streaming the Langer Trophy, Walters Cup and Langer Reserves games. That is at least 10-12 games each round - plus access to the Payne Cup while unlocking access to the best News’ sites across Australia.

Tahrell Feaveai of Wavell SHS against St Marys College in Langer Trophy action. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The cross town rivalry games are being livestreamed straight into your device from 3pm when the Langer reserves kick-off a feast of schoolboy league.

Then tomorrow PBC SHS host Coombabah SHS in a Gold Coast derby, St Mary’s College host Mabel Park SHS while Keebra Park SHS play Ipswich SHS

THE MATCHES

LANGER RESERVES

Marsden SHS second rower Eli Tuli powered his side to a narrow 18-12 victory over Wavell SHS this afternoon.

Tuli channelled former Marsden SHS player and now Broncos NRL up-and-comer TC Robati with an enormous individual performance.

Marsden SHS second rower Eli Tuli

It is little wonder the Marsden SHS Langer Trophy side is travelling well when you have someone like Tuli in reserves.

It was a tense climax to the match after a surging midfield try from roving Wavell winger George Henry-Monaei raised Wavell’s mast 11 minutes from fulltime after Marden had led 16-6.

Tuli almost produced the match clinching try with a rousing midfield run, but Wavell’s outstanding fullback Kallum Weatherall-Stacey’s saved the day with a tackle on Marsden hooker Joey O’Leary who had supported Tuli’s thrust.--

A bullocking run from Marsden reserves captain Mou Taumaletila-Maulolo put Marsden SHS in front, giving his side a 12-6 advantage at the break.

And Marsden were first to score into the second half when Eli Tuli powered his way to the tryline.

Some creative play from Marsden SHS Dom Sandow almost engineered another Marsden try, but an inside pass went to ground.

Then a Tuli pass in a tackle to Sandow created a chance, but the pass was low and Sandow failed to handle off his right knee. But Marsden were heading in the right direction.

The Marsden SHS reserves listen to the halftime talk.

Earlier, the sheer pace of Kallum Weatherall-Stacey saved Wavell’s bacon after Jodeci Letalu had latched onto an intercept for Marsden SHS.

The Wavell reserves listen to the halftime talk.

Letula was reigned in by Weatherall, forcing a pass to Haizyn Mellars who was cornered by Damon Coldwell.

Weatherall then used his pace two tackles later to run an attacking kick by Marsden’s Cody Hamilton dead over the dead ball line.

The game was only two minutes old when Wavell’s Sese Nati chased through a grubber kick which had been threaded behind the line to score.

Marsden responded with a lovely left passing movements across the backs, with Dom Sandow putting his winger Shane Rapson in to score.

RELATED LINKS

ROUND 1 LANGER TROPHY REPLAYS

ROUND 1 – WHAT WE LEARNT, SIX OF THE BEST

ROUND 2 REPLAYS

ROUND 2 - SIX OF THE BEST, WHAT WE LEARNT

MARSDEN SHS v WAVELL SHS

Marsden SHS: 1. Leon Te Hau, 2. Tea Rani Woodman, 3. Will Semu, 4. Kienan Tempest, 5. Teapo Stoltman, 6. Jardyn Stilinovich-Watene, 7. Cassius Cowley, 8. Lance Fualema, 9. Tyree Bowman, 10. Xavier Stowers, 11. Nathaniel Tangimataiti, 12. Jieye Mauai, 13. Chris Faagutu (c), 14. Braden Teuila, 15. Hamuera Kingi, 16. Taelon Te-Whiu Hopa, 17. Sione Fotuaika, 18. Jermaine Pangai, 19. Luke Bossons, 20. Shane Rapson

Wavell SHS: 1. Trae Bennetto, 2. Po Hotere-Papalii, 3. Tre Fotu, 4. Prinston Esera, 5. Jordan Tut-Chapman, 6. Karl Oloapu, 7. Jaylan Afamasaga, 8. Damascus Neemia, 9. Tyrell Waaka-Rhind, 10. Felix Faatili, 11. Will Curran, 12. Alize Tanielu, 13. Drew Timms, 14. Bristowe Murray, 15. Tahrell Feaveai, 16. Jayden Smith, 17. Amos Tuialii, 18. Nayten Iselin-Jansen, 19. Norman Rua, 20. Jayden Ambichi

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

Marsden SHS v Wavell SHS

3pm: Langer reserves

5pm: Walters Cup

6pm: Langer Trophy

WEDNESDAY

KEEBRA PARK V IPSWICH SHS

3.30pm: Langer reserves

4.30pm: Walters Cup

5.30pm: Langer Trophy

PALM BEACH CURRUMBIN v COOMBABAH SHS

3.30pm: Walters Cup

4.30pm: Langer Trophy

ST MARY’S COLLEGE v MABEL PARK SHS

3pm: Langer Trophy

FOREST LAKE SHS v REDCLIFFE SHS

1.30pm: Walters Cup at Redcliffe SHS

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Marsden v Wavell in Walters Cup