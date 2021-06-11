'Not out of the woods': Almost 1000 potentially exposed

UPDATE:

Almost 1000 people on the Sunshine Coast have alerted health authorities that they have potentially been exposed to a Melbourne couple infectious with Covid-19.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said 959 people on the Coast had voluntarily come forward saying they may have been in contact with the couple.

The couple visited several high-profile cafes and shopping centres across a three-day period earlier this week before testing positive to the virus.

Dr Young confirmed there were 316 close contacts of the Melbourne couple and 41 people had returned negative tests.

She said the other close contacts were all in home isolation awaiting test results.

Dr Young and Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said more than 900 people on the Sunshine Coast had come forward to get the Covid-19 jab.

"The people on the Sunshine Coast have been brilliant in how they've responded," Dr Young said.

Ms D'Ath also announced a new temporary walk-in vaccination centre would be trialled at the Caloundra Sports Centre until June 23.

"All the tests so far have been negative, but we are not out of the woods," Ms D'Ath said.

EARLIER:

Queensland has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 overnight, as the state continues to reel from revelations two people who left Melbourne's lockdown later tested positive for the virus in Queensland.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning said there had been 11,348 vaccines administered in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath and the state Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young are due to give a more thorough update at 10.30am.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE IN THE MEDIA PLAYER ABOVE

Police are still waiting until it is considered safe to interview the infected couple, who remain in isolation in Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The duo face prosecution in three states, and possible jail time, over skipping Melbourne's lockdown.

Police are reviewing whether security needs to be strengthened at the border, the Premier said.

"Honestly everyone needs to do the right thing," she said.

"There was a lockdown on in Melbourne, they shouldn't have left Victoria, and it just puts people at risk.

"I know there's an investigation into that."

When greater Melbourne is removed as a hotspot will depend on the chief health officer's advice, Ms Palaszczuk said.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: No new cases as Qld considers tightening border security