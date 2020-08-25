Detention centre virus cluster may have links to Logan cases

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland recorded no new coronavirus cases overnight as authorities attempt to stop the spread of the virus after several cases linked to a juvenile detention centre.

The premier faced media this morning where she confirmed genomic testing may show a link between one of the centre's employees who tested positive and two Logan woman who returned to Queensland from Melbourne last month.

Queensland chief health officer Jeanette Young thanked members of the public who yesterday came out to be tested.

She said the link between the Logan and detention centre clusters is not yet proven, but a person who has yet to be identified could have linked them.

"There will be someone else who has led to the outbreak," she said.

Five workers from the centre, and five family members have tested positive.

Yesterday, there were 18 active cases in Queensland.

Stronger restrictions remain in place across south-east Queensland council regions in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

Dr Young said one person who tested positive was admitted to Ipswich Hospital for a different condition during the infectious phase of the disease.

She said staff members had been contact-traced, with many going into quarantine.

Health authorities are still investigating the origins of the detention centre cluster, with the results of genomic sequencing tests expected by the end of the week.

Revelations of the new case came with pleas from Ms Palaszczuk, chief health officer Jeannette Young and Health Miniter Steven Miles for more people to be tested for coronavirus, even if they presented only the mildest symptoms.

As contract tracing continues, public health alerts have been issued for dozens of locations across Greater Brisbane and Ipswich.

Suburbs affected include Mt Gravatt East, Springfield, Carindale, Camp Hill, Marsden, Forest Lake, Browns Plains, Greenbank, Mt Gravatt, Carina Heights, Slacks Creek, Indooroopilly, Greenslopes, Crestmead, Brassall, Birkdale, Bundamba and Wacol.

Ms Palaszczuk said the next seven to 14 days would be particularly critical for people to come forward for testing.

Originally published as Watch live: Premier to provide COVID-19 update