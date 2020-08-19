Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Health

One new COVID-19 case in Queensland

19th Aug 2020 9:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded one new coronavirus case in the past 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the case was a male in hotel quarantine and brought the total number of active cases in Queensland to six.

The man tested positive on his seventh day in quarantine after returning from Papua New Guinea.

The government has confirmed that the border bubble between NSW and Queensland will be slightly widened near Goondiwindi.

It will only affect a small number of people, but follows calls from the local mayor Lawrence Springborg.

It will mean a few extra post codes will be added to the border bubble.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP seeks to appeal child exploitation sentence

        Premium Content LNP seeks to appeal child exploitation sentence

        News Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki wrote to Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath yesterday requesting the State Government appeal the recent sentence.

        • 19th Aug 2020 8:30 AM
        ROCKY COURT LIST: Names appearing in Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content ROCKY COURT LIST: Names appearing in Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list for court today, Wednesday August 19

        The latest headlines in today's Morning Rewind

        Premium Content The latest headlines in today's Morning Rewind

        News See the top stories from yesterday and opinion pieces

        Man punched male patron who touched women

        Premium Content Man punched male patron who touched women

        News A man who took the law into his own hands has been fined.