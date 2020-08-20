Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today
WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today
Soccer

WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League finals

by Andrew Dawson
20th Aug 2020 5:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Sunshine Coast's Chancellor State College, Brisbane's Cavendish Road SHS, Gold Coast's Palm Beach Currumbin SHS and inner Brisbane school Kelvin Grove State College will chase the silverware in today's Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals.

All matches will be livestreamed from 9am on this website.

Subscribe to see the games while also unlocking access to the best news services across Australia.

 

RELATED LINKS

GRAND FINAL PREVIEW

SEMI-FINAL DAY

 

THURSDAY GRAND FINALS

9am: Cavendish SHS v Kelvin Grove SC (junior girls)

11am: Kelvin Grove SC v Cavendish Road SHS (junior boys)

1pm: Chancellor SC v Cavendish Road SHS (senior girls)

2.30pm: Chancellor SC v Palm Beach Currumbin (senior boys).

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League finals

More Stories

livestream premier league final queensland schools soccer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld Govt shoots down campaign for Emu Park High School

        Premium Content Qld Govt shoots down campaign for Emu Park High School

        News 70 per cent of phone surveyed Keppel residents supported an Emu Park High School but the Queensland Government has quoted enrolment figures to prove it wasn’t feasible.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time to make tough refugee decisions

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time to make tough refugee decisions

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Meth addict jumps back fence trying to flee police

        Premium Content Meth addict jumps back fence trying to flee police

        Crime He ran from police when they arrived to arrest another man.

        Paramedics treat multiple patients at Sth Rocky crash

        Premium Content Paramedics treat multiple patients at Sth Rocky crash

        News BREAKING: Paramedics are treating multiple patients at the scene...