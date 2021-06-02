Menu
Carter Wight and his Rockhampton Grammar teammates are gearing up for their return to the Aaron Payne Cup, and will take on Emmaus College in their opening game on Wednesday.
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Rocky Grammar, Emmaus in Aaron Payne Cup

Pam McKay
2nd Jun 2021 1:02 PM
Two Rockhampton schools will launch their Aaron Payne Cup campaigns on Wednesday night.

Rockhampton Grammar School takes on Emmaus College at 6pm, and you can catch the action live on this website.

The schools Cowboys Challenge teams play at 5pm.

This story will be updated with the livestream link closer to the 5pm kick-off.

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup, will be livestreamed this year.

Rockhampton Grammar and Emmaus are making their return to Queensland’s premier schoolboys rugby league competition this year, and will be keen to get off to a winning start on Wednesday.

