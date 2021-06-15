Menu
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: St Brendan’s V Shalom in Payne Cup, Cowboys comp

Pam McKay
15th Jun 2021 8:15 AM | Updated: 16th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
St Brendan’s College will meet Shalom College in Round 3 of the Aaron Payne Cup on Thursday.

The teams clash at 1.15pm at St Brendan’s College and you can watch the action live on this website.

The same schools will play in the Cowboys Challenge at 12.05pm, with that game also being livestreamed.

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge, as well as the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup will be livestreamed on News Corp Australian websites this year.

The Aaron Payne Cup, Queensland’s premier schoolboys competition, has been revamped this year with nine teams playing in two pools.

