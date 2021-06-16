Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Cathedral College will take on Rockhampton Grammar in Round 3 of the Aaron Payne Cup on Wednesday. Photo: Callum Dick
The Cathedral College will take on Rockhampton Grammar in Round 3 of the Aaron Payne Cup on Wednesday. Photo: Callum Dick
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: TCC v Grammar in Payne Cup, Cowboys comp

Pam McKay
16th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Cathedral College will look to extend their unbeaten run in the Aaron Payne Cup on Wednesday.

The team will take on Rockhampton Grammar School at 5pm in Round 3 of Queensland’s premier schoolboys competition - and you can watch the action live on this website.

The same schools will play in the Cowboys Challenge at 4pm, with that game also being livestreamed.

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge, as well as the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup will be livestreamed on News Corp Australian websites this year.

The Aaron Payne Cup has been revamped this year, with nine teams playing in two pools.

aaron payne cup livestreaming cowboys challenge livestreaming rockhampton grammar school rugby league the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ demolition company dumps waste on cattle property

        Premium Content CQ demolition company dumps waste on cattle property

        Crime The Rockhampton-based company was fined $53,000 as well as legal and investigation costs.

        Drug addict’s brazen burglary while victims washed car

        Premium Content Drug addict’s brazen burglary while victims washed car

        Crime Magistrate Jason Schubert said while Conway’s six page criminal record was...

        Queensland budget: What’s in it for Rockhampton, Cap Coast

        Premium Content Queensland budget: What’s in it for Rockhampton, Cap Coast

        Money It’s been a mixed bag for regional and rural communities as the Queensland...

        CQ school joins the fight for a zero-waste future

        Premium Content CQ school joins the fight for a zero-waste future

        Education The Rockhampton primary school joins the ranks as a Recycling Hero School.