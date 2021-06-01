WATCH LIVE: TCC versus St Brendan’s in Aaron Payne opener

The Cathedral College and St Brendan’s clash in Round 1 of the Aaron Payne Cup on Tuesday and you can watch the action live on this website.

The Cathedral College will take on St Brendan’s College in the opening round of the 2021 Aaron Payne Cup competition on Tuesday.

They face off at 6pm and you can catch the action live on this website.

The schools Cowboys Challenge teams play at 5pm.

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup, will be livestreamed this year.

The Aaron Payne Cup has been revamped this year, with nine teams playing in two pools.

Rockhampton Grammar and Emmaus College return to the ranks of Queensland’s premier schoolboys rugby league competition and will meet on Wednesday.

Round 1 of Aaron Payne Cup/Cowboys Challenge

Tuesday, June 1

5pm: Cowboys Challenge, St Brendan’s College v The Cathedral College

6pm: Aaron Payne Cup, St Brendan’s College v The Cathedral College

Wednesday, June 2

5pm: Cowboys Challenge, Rockhampton Grammar School v Emmaus College

6pm: Aaron Payne Cup, Rockhampton Grammar School v Emmaus College

