A star-studded clash between the Logan Thunder and RedCity Roar tips-off our coverage of the Queensland State League basketball competition.
Basketball

WATCH: Logan Thunder v RedCity Roar in QSL basketball

by Brayden Heslehurst
8th Aug 2020 9:04 AM
Almost four months after the 2020 season was meant to tip-off, elite basketball is finally back in Queensland.

And we have a star-studded clash to headline the opening round of the revamped Queensland State League as usual heavyweights, the Logan Thunder, host competition newcomers the RedCity Roar at Bendigo Bank Stadium.

There will be superstars everywhere you look on the court for both the women's and men's clash.

The live-stream will be added to the top of the story just before 6pm.

In the men, a deep Thunder side featuring former NBL big man Mitch Young, Michael and Chris Cedar as well as young talents Kian Dennis and Atem Bior will clash with a RedCity team led by talents such as NBA G-League player William McDowell-White, Brisbane Bullets big man Harry Froling and speedster Verle Williams Jr.

basketball logan thunder redcity roar

