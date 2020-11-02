Menu
Detectives are appealing for public assistance after a robbery in North Rockhampton yesterday. Picture: QPS
WATCH: Man allegedly robs North Rockhampton supermarket

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 3:50 PM
POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a man who allegedly robbed a North Rockhampton supermarket yesterday morning.

It is alleged a man wearing a motorcycle helmet entered FoodWorks on Main St in Park Avenue about 6am and demanded the attendant to hand over money.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the 15-year-old female attendant complied with the man’s demands and handed over a “substantial” sum of cash.

Detective Senior Sergeant Peachey said the attendant was not injured and the man fled with cash on a motorbike with no registration plates.

The man was described as Caucasian with short facial hair which was sticking out from under the helmet.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Picture: Contributed

Detective Senior Sergeant Peachey said police were investigating where he may be hiding.

“We are seeking assistance regarding the identity of this person,” he said.

“If anyone has any information or footage that may assist us with this investigation, contact police.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002233271.

