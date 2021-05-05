WATCH: Man arrested after reported stabbing in Mackay CBD

Mackay police make arrest in response to reported stabbing

UPDATE 10AM: Police have arrested a man after a reported stabbing in the Mackay CBD.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police arrested a person on Hamlet Street about 9.55am.

"Police are talking to the victim at the moment and conducting inquiries," he said.

Paramedics have assessed a man for cuts to his leg after the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man and paramedics were still at the scene.

Police on Hamlet Street after the reported stabbing outside the Mackay City Bowls Club. Picture: Lillian Watkins

INITIAL 9.35AM: Emergency services are responding to a reported stabbing in the Mackay CBD.

A man called emergency services after he reported being stabbed at the Mackay City Bowls Club about 9.30am Wednesday.

It is understood the alleged offender has fled on foot towards Wood Street.

Police outside the Mackay City Bowls Club after the reported stabbing. Picture: Lillian Watkins

More to come.

