A similar vehicle was reported as stolen only hours earlier.
WATCH: Man in custody after stolen ute flips on hwy

kaitlyn smith
29th Oct 2020 1:25 PM
UPDATE, 1.20pm: A man has been taken into police custody after the vehicle he allegedly stole overturned on Burnett Hwy.

It is believed the man collided with a tree before the vehicle flipped, just outside of Bouldercombe.

Paramedics reportedly assessed and treated the man for injuries.

A vehicle of a similar description was reported stolen from Rockhampton hours earlier.

It is understood a dog was inside the vehicle at the time it was taken.

The whereabouts of the animal is unknown at this time.

RELATED: BREAKING: Dog taken during vehicle theft

 

 

INITIAL, 12.50pm: Emergency crews are this afternoon responding to a single-vehicle incident, southwest of Rockhampton.

A vehicle believed to be stolen reportedly flipped onto its roof on the Burnett Hwy, 6km west of Bouldercombe.

The frightening incident occurred around 12.20pm Thursday afternoon.

The male driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle, sustaining minor injuries.

He is reportedly acting hostile toward first responders.

It is unclear at this time whether it is the same vehicle stolen from Rockhampton hours earlier.

More to come.

