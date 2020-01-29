Menu
Police are investigating after a car was torched at the Fitzroy Towing and Transport yard on Monday night.
WATCH: Man sets fire to car in alleged arson attack

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
29th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
INVESTIGATIONS into an alleged arson, where a car was torched at the Fitzroy Towing and Transport yard on Monday night, is continuing, with police releasing CCTV footage of the offence.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said just before 10pm on Monday a man allegedly entered the yard on Leichhardt St, Parkhurst, with a jerrycan.

Snr Sgt Peachey said the man then allegedly doused the vehicle in the unknown substance, setting fire to the vehicle.

"Investigations have revealed the vehicle was seized the previous night after it had evaded police," he said.

"It was then found abandoned later that evening. Police searched the vehicle and found a small amount of cash and methylamphetamine, as well as other items of interest.

"It would appear that man deliberately entered the yard, because he only doused that one vehicle, setting it on fire. As a result, a second vehicle was also damaged."

The vehicle was a Ford Flacon with registration plates 975-YNA.

Snr Sgt Peachey said it did not appear to be a random attack.

"There appears to be some forward planning," he said.

"The fact he has only lit fire to one vehicle, it would appear that vehicle was targeted.

"We have a number of leads we are following up today, but we are asking for the public's assistance.

"If anyone has any idea who is responsible for this or if anyone knows anything about the vehicle and evade offence, please contact police or crime stoppers."

Investigations are ongoing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000193169

