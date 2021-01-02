Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

WATCH: Massive street brawl erupts on New Years Eve

by SAM FLANAGAN
2nd Jan 2021 12:56 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Shocking footage of a wild New Year's Eve street brawl in Townsville has emerged, with around 20 men and women trading blows as bodies hit the deck in wild scenes.

The incident occurred around 1.30am on January 1 at the corner of Palmer St and Morehead St, South Townsville.

Footage obtained by the Bulletin, shot by local business owner Rachelle Foley from a nearby apartment building, shows the chaos unfold below.

A street brawl breaks out on Palmer St in South Townsville.
A street brawl breaks out on Palmer St in South Townsville.

A group of three to four people are seen to pounce on a male and throw punches while he is grounded on the street, while a second brawl erupts in the front yard of a nearby home.

From there all hell breaks loose, with wild punches and kicks thrown as the fight moves to the middle of the intersection.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Those involved in the fight scatter when multiple police arrive on scene, with officers making inquiries to those involved and witnesses.

It's understood formal complaints have been made to the police and no one has been charged at this stage.

Originally published as WATCH: Massive street brawl erupts in Townsville

brawl crime editors picks street fight

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 of CQ’s sporting success stories from 2020

        Premium Content 10 of CQ’s sporting success stories from 2020

        Sport History-making efforts among the highlights of a year like no other.

        ‘Oh God’: Hang glider pilot’s last words before crash

        Premium Content ‘Oh God’: Hang glider pilot’s last words before crash

        News 58 year old counting his blessings after terrifying ordeal in Yeppoon.

        Capras women welcome ‘handy new recruits’

        Premium Content Capras women welcome ‘handy new recruits’

        Rugby League Players all fired up for 2021 after inaugural statewide season was cut short by...

        BREAKING: Paramedics rush to Stockland to treat 10-month-old

        Premium Content BREAKING: Paramedics rush to Stockland to treat 10-month-old

        Breaking A girl is said to be vomiting after swallowing dishwashing tablets.

        • 2nd Jan 2021 11:25 AM