WATCH: Meet the Capras' marquee signing for 2018

BRING IT ON: Rockhampton Capras' marquee signing, Jerry Key, says he's excited to be here and is ready to get to work.

RUGBY LEAGUE: He's the CQ Capras' marquee signing but Jerry Key is hoping to bring a lot more than impressive on-field performances to his new club.

The 26-year-old is keen to assume a mentoring role and share the experience and knowledge he has gleaned from his time in NRL systems, including the Penrith Panthers and most recently the Wests Tigers, with the Capras' talented young squad.

Key recently arrived in Rockhampton from Sydney and is ready to hit the ground running when the pre-season kicks off on Saturday.

He said he was ready for a "change of scenery” and the offer from coach Kim Williams presented the perfect career opportunity.

Key has been signed predominantly as a second rower but can cover lock, front row and centre, which provides Williams with some valuable options.

"I don't really have a set position,” Key told local media yesterday.

"I just try to bring a bit of toughness and energy everywhere I play.

"You can't really substitute experience either, so hopefully I can bring that to the squad.

"I don't think people understand that even if you're a marquee player you still have to work your arse off to be where you want to be.

"All I've known how to do all my life is work. I'm expecting to be put through my paces through this pre-season. I'm going to work as hard as I can and hopefully that rubs off on the other boys.”

Capras coach Kim Williams says Jerry Key's work ethic is his greatest strength. Allan Reinikka ROK140916acapras1

Williams said Key's experience and leadership meant he ticked a lot of boxes.

"It's not just his on-field quality, it's his grounding in life and his life experience that will be a great asset for our club,” he said.

"His greatest quality I think is his work rate and to an extent his versatility.

"That leadership group is going to be really important for us and we see Jerry being a pretty important part of that.

"I think you'll see some great things both on and off the field from Jerry in the next 12 months.”

Williams also announced three more additions to the first grade squad - Capras under-20 graduates Jayden Albert, and Lachlan Norris and Aaron Flanagan, who starred for Bundaberg at this year's 47th Battalion Carnival.