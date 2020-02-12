WATCH: Mega blast rockets CQ mine into record books

QUEENSLAND mining giants have blasted their way into the record books again.

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance's Caval Ridge mine at Moranbah now holds the title of the world's largest electronic blast completed using Dyno Nobel DigiShot technology.

The blast, completed in December, sent 4.7 million cubic metres of overburden flying.

It was fired using more than 2100 tonnes of bulk explosives across 3899 holes.

The new record came just two months after BHP Mitsui Coal's Poitrel mine conducted the world's largest blast using wireless technology.

Caval Ridge drill and blast superintendent Dallas Gostelow said the BMA blast was loaded over 14 days, involving engineers, schedulers and other crews.

It required a combination of four related blast patterns, using 8144 detonators - a number which Mr Gostelow said they had never before set at the one time.

He said electronic technology could offer significant safety, efficiency and cost improvements.

"Timings for the detonators are fully programmable and each blast hole is physically connected to the surface by a wire," Mr Gostelow said.

"But the systems are less complicated and fully digitised, which means higher fidelity of tie in to reduce misfire potential."

Drill Blast and Geology's Jason Smith said the success of the blast came down to collaboration.

He said the commercial team and Caval Ridge worked with Dyno Nobel to deliver improved technology that would provide bigger and more accurate shots.