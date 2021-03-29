Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two Central Queensland men were arrested and charged with multiple drug offences after being intercepted by police on March 28 near Clermont.
Two Central Queensland men were arrested and charged with multiple drug offences after being intercepted by police on March 28 near Clermont.
News

WATCH: Men allegedly found with drugs, money, on CQ hwy

Kristen Booth
29th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two Central Queensland men have faced multiple drug charges after police located a large quantity of drugs and money in the vehicle they were travelling in.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said officers from the Mackay District Tactical Crime Squad intercepted a car about 3.15pm on Sunday, March 28, on the Peak Downs Highway, Wolfang, near Clermont, for a routine traffic matter.

Following a conversation between officers and the two men, both occupants were detained and the vehicle was searched by police.

Officers allegedly discovered a large quantity of methylamphetamine in a hidden compartment, a case containing a large amount of money, a bag containing cannabis and further drug utensils.

The two men have been arrested and charged by police.

A 39-year-old Gindie man was arrested and charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying, possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime and possessing property suspected of having been used in the commission of a drug offence.

A 28-year-old Emerald man has been arrested and charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime and receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying.

Both men were to appear at Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday.

alleged drug offences clermont mackay district tactical crime squad peak downs highway qld police
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Brisbane’s COVID lockdown means for Rockynats

        Premium Content What Brisbane’s COVID lockdown means for Rockynats

        News Thousands expected to converge on Rockhampton for the car festival over the Easter...

        Baseball bat-wielding man heads for Rockhampton gardens.

        Premium Content Baseball bat-wielding man heads for Rockhampton gardens.

        News He is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged theft

        ‘Clearly drugs have overtaken your life’

        Premium Content ‘Clearly drugs have overtaken your life’

        News Rebecca Anne Thulin fronted Yeppoon court last week for her fourth drug-driving...