WATCH: Miracle as Rocky boy beats deadly illness

Matty Holdsworth
| 2nd Jun 2017 4:32 PM Updated: 4:38 PM
Anthony, Emily, Tamsyn and Anthony Kiely and hospital staff as the nine-year-old rang the chemo bell.
Anthony, Emily, Tamsyn and Anthony Kiely and hospital staff as the nine-year-old rang the chemo bell. Allan Reinikka ROK020617akiely1

AS SURE as the sun rises every morning, young Anthony Kiely's smile brightens the room.

It sounds a cliche, but the nine-year-old's energy is truly empowering.

For a third of his life, Anthony has been in and out of hospital wards, battling leukaemia.

He has daily tablets, a double dose of weekly chemo, antibiotics, IV chemo and a lumbar-puncture in Brisbane four times a year.

Yet his all-conquering charm has seen him win his bout for now and yesterday he rang the "last round of chemotherapy bell" symbolising his fight.

 

Anthony and Anthony Kiely ring the chemo bell.
Anthony and Anthony Kiely ring the chemo bell. Allan Reinikka ROK020617akiely2

For mum Tamsyn and their whole family it was the end of sitting quietly in his corner.

"We were downstairs in the ED here, they thought it was meningococcal, but after the doctors did a full examination, they told us it was cancer," Tamsyn recalled.

"My heart just stopped, I didn't know anything about cancer, let alone childrens'.

"We were shell-shocked and that whole night felt so long, but so quick looking back.

"So today is very exciting and very emotional. It has been hugely life changing for all of us. But it has made our family a whole lot closer."

 

Anthony Kiely will ring the chemo bell.
Anthony Kiely will ring the chemo bell. Allan Reinikka ROK020617akiely4

Armed with his hospital buddy 'George' for mateship, Anthony and his cheeky grin made him popular amongst the nurses.

He bravely went through every injection, every ache, every procedure smiling throughout.

"We have been very lucky in that he has handled everything so well but it has been a huge growth experience for both our kids," she said as Anthony poked faces from behind her back.

"He got back into school a month after here and was loving it. He has to be careful but he is just a little boy with a lot of charm and cheek.

"The only times he really got upset was in Brisbane for the intensive treatment. But mostly his outlook was positive."

 

The Rockhampton hospital chemo bell.
The Rockhampton hospital chemo bell. Allan Reinikka ROK020617akiely3

Thursday night brought another permanent grin to Anthony's face. Running around with the CQ Capras at their training, on the shoulders of Marco de La Pena and tackling Guy Williams - he had a ball.

Kim Williams attended his ringing of the bell ceremony, much to the delight of Anthony.

While Anthony was glad to see the back of his treatment, he will "sort of" miss coming in.

"It is exciting, but a bit scary as I will miss the ladies from the hospital," he softly said.

"I will miss George too but it will be fun to ring the bell.

"It was very fun training with the Capras."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

