Subscribe
WATCH: Moment police catch up with speeding motorbike rider

1st Jun 2020 3:02 PM
A MAN seen speeding on a motorbike has been charged with 15 offences after police allegedly found drugs and stolen vehicles when they followed him.

Video released by police shows the man tearing through Mermaid Waters streets on a Suzuki motorbike, allegedly reaching 140km/h in an 80 zone.

The man was followed by a police helicopter and was seen stopping briefly at a house on Tortuga Place in Clear Island Waters, before he travelled to a vacant block and allegedly tried to hide the motorcycle in bushes.

 

 

Police arrest a man accused of speeding on a Suzuki motorbike.
When police arrived at the scene and stopped the man they allegedly found drugs in a bag he was carrying.

They also found a 2011 Landrover Discovery, two boat trailers and two jet skis, all alleged to have been stolen, at an address on Tortuga Place.

Officers also allegedly uncovered Methylamphetamine, MDMA, a homemade conductive energy device and flick knife.

A 30-year-old Tugun man has been given a Notice to Appear in the Southport Magistrates Court in August on possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, driving without a licence and unlawful possession of weapons charges.

