WATCH: Mum's nightmare as cow tears son's lung near Rocky

Luke J Mortimer
| 12th May 2017 4:14 PM Updated: 4:46 PM
No Caption Thomas Hinman

A MUM has described the nightmare of watching her son hold onto a cow as it trampled over him again and again.

"It just all happened very, very quickly," Louise Hinman said.

"It happened before you could do anything really."

Ms Hinman's 16-year-old boy, Thomas, was helping other members of his family mark cattle at their Gogango property last Friday when the ordeal unfolded.

Brave Thomas approached one of the cows that was moving towards the branded cattle.

"We were trying to stop it getting into the branded mob, and Thomas just fell the wrong way and it ran up his back a number of times," she said.

"Because he was hanging onto it, trying to stop it, it trod on his ribs (and) on the top of his back."

Graphic photos of the aftermath show Thomas's back was left swollen and badly bruised. Ms Hinman said her son also suffered a tear to his lung and was still sore a week after the ordeal.

The extent of Thomas's injuries made it impossible for paramedics to transport him over the bumpy terrain of their property to the road.

Ms Hinman said her son was "incredibly grateful" to RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service for saving him a world of pain.

"His pain level he said was 10 out of 10, so there was no way he could drive back to town," Ms Hinman said.

"He's tough. He's very tough."

Thomas was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

"Sometimes you do feel very isolated living out on properties like this, but when you have services like that you feel very blessed," she said. 

